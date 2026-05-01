Philippines, Singapore launch carbon trade framework

The signing was led by Environment Secretary Juan Miguel T. Cuna and Singapore Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu, signaling deeper collaboration between the two Southeast Asian economies on climate action and green financing.

At the core of the agreement is a joint system for authorizing mitigation projects and tracking carbon transfers, supported by governance and transparency mechanisms aligned with international climate standards. A Joint Committee will oversee implementation and manage an approved list of carbon crediting programs and methodologies.

Secretary Cuna said the partnership reflects growing investor confidence in the country’s climate framework and its readiness to participate in global carbon markets.

“The agreement reflects the strength of a partnership built on trust, transparency, and shared ambition,” Cuna said, adding that it could help draw investments into renewable energy, waste management, methane reduction, nature-based solutions, and climate-smart agriculture.

Singapore underscored the agreement’s role in channeling climate finance toward on-the-ground projects in the Philippines, while strengthening regional cooperation on carbon trading.

“This Agreement can lead the way for ASEAN in building a low-carbon future that delivers tangible benefits across the region,” Minister Fu said, noting its potential to unlock opportunities for businesses and communities engaged in emission reduction projects.

Officials said the agreement positions the Philippines as an emerging player in high-integrity carbon markets in Southeast Asia, with expected benefits ranging from improved investment inflows to stronger regional competitiveness.

The framework also allows revenues from carbon credit transactions to be directed toward domestic climate priorities, including reforestation, forest protection, renewable energy expansion, and community-based resilience programs.

Undersecretary Analiza Teh described the deal as a practical step toward regional climate cooperation, saying it demonstrates that carbon market collaboration is already being implemented rather than remaining theoretical.

Following the signing, both governments will activate the Joint Committee, set up national registries for tracking carbon credits, and begin the formal approval process for mitigation projects.

Once operational, the system is expected to allow private sector players, project developers, and local communities to participate in cross-border carbon trading activities between the Philippines and Singapore under Article 6.2 rules.