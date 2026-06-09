A romantic wedding in unpredictable June

Well, I just spent the past weekend on Boracay to witness a delightful wedding of two young people obviously very much in love. The beach setting on the exclusive, secluded northwest tip of the island with powdery white sand was stunning as if straight from a movie love story.

The white lilies were in abundance as the warm humid air greeted guests. The blue sky enveloping the afternoon beachfront ceremony was gorgeous as one heard the gentle lapping of the waves of the Sibuyan Sea. The entourage and guests were smartly dressed in elegant and well tailored Filipiniana gowns and barongs.

The entertainment was appropriately native with fire dancers adroitly showing off their skills, twirling fireballs in the air while keeping themselves from getting singed in front of a gawking, admiring audience perhaps a bit apprehensive that a dancer may burn himself or, horrors, a guest!

The dinner was nothing less than an epicurean gastronomic delight that deserved a Michelin star. But as the celebration progressed and friends and family toasted to a bright future for the couple, the ominous crackling of thunder began to be heard signalling that a downpour would soon be upon us.

And indeed it poured, bucketsful. The energetic spirit however of genuine joy for the two young lovers, scions of renowned physicians now joined together, could not be contained. Mercifully and thoughtfully, the couple had prepared a back-up plan. So off to the ballroom of the exclusive 5-star hotel nearby we hied and, except for the not-so-young among us who opted to retreat to the dry comfort of their hotel rooms, the partying went on until the wee hours of the morning.

The rain that almost ruined the celebration made me wonder why the penchant for June weddings in the Philippines when the weather at this time of year, like love itself, resists predictions. Will it be an immortal ever after love or a tearful gut wrenching heartbreak?

My guess is it’s probably because Hollywood popularized movies featuring June weddings such as “The Father of the Bride” and “Bride Wars” which we, who clone anything western, readily took on as well.

A bit of research, however, revealed that the popularity of June for weddings dates back 2,000 years ago to ancient Rome. June is named after Juno, the queen of the gods and the protector of women, marriage, and children. It was believed that couples who married in June would receive Juno’s blessing for a happy, prosperous marriage.

Over time during Europe’s medieval days, practical reasons also came into consideration. People then bathed only a few times a year, probably because of the freezing cold. But in the spring when the weather was balmier, a communal bath in May became the practice. A tradition that most likely resulted in couplings which prompted marriages by the next month, June. Also a practicality because people would still be relatively clean and fresh.

But of course, for us romantics, the flip side to this coin is that romance can bloom in all its splendor and overcome storms that life inevitably brings. Also, in several cultures, custom has it that when it rains during a wedding, it’s a sign of good luck symbolizing fertility and a strong, happy union. So, let the rains fall forthwith!

Wishing an amorous, wet, and passionate month of June to all!

Until next week… OBF!

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