DepEd inspects schools facilities damaged by magnitude 7.8 earthquake in Sarangani

Based on preliminary reports, a building at Matanao National High School in Davao del Sur collapsed following the earthquake.

Due to the effects of the earthquake and subsequent aftershocks, classes at all levels are suspended in the affected areas in Mindanao, the DepEd said in a statement.

DepEd is also coordinating with local governments to verify the situation in each school and ensure the safety of students and personnel.

"Rapid assessments of schools are also being conducted, particularly in areas that experienced strong earthquakes, to identify any damage to buildings and other facilities. Inspections and safety assessments are strictly implemented before any school facility is allowed to be used again," the DepEd said.

"The safety of our learners, teachers, and staff remains the top priority of DepEd. We will continue to provide updates as verified reports come in from the affected regions," it added.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara said they immediately mobilized their engineers in the affected regions to inspect school facilities impacted by the earthquake.

"We are also deploying structural engineers from our central office to support damage assessments and assist our regional teams on the ground," Angara said in a statement.

Angara is currently in Cotabato City for a school visit and to monitor developments in the affected areas.

"We also inspected classrooms here today following the earquake. The safety of our learners, teachers, and school personnel remains our top priority, and we will take all necessary measures to ensure that schools are safe before classes resume," the DepEd chief added.