Timothee Chalamet says NBA Finals run has weighed on his body

Chalamet shared a pair of photos via Instagram on 4 June showing a pair of ice packs on his knees, and him sitting back on a couch with pillows used to prop himself up as his hands rest behind his head and ice packs cover his outstretched legs, and, of course, wearing a blue Knicks shirt.

“[People] underestimate the wear and tear on the body of a fan throughout the playoffs. Self-care is important,” Chalamet wrote.

Chalamet is currently in San Antonio, where the Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs, 105–95, in the first game of the NBA Finals on 3 June.

While Chalamet was courtside for Game 1, his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, was absent at Frost Bank Center, as she is currently in Turks and Caicos on her Kylie Cosmetics trip.

In one photo shared the day of Game 1, Jenner is seen relaxing on the beach, listening to listen to music, with one of her friends, Hailey Bieber wrote in the comment section to remind her of her NBA fan loyalties, “Go Knicks,” she wrote.

Outside the game of ball, the couple’s romance seems to go strong, as a source said the two are “very serious and committed to each other.”

“Their relationship is very strong and they have a good rhythm going,” the insider added.

Even if Jenner is unable to attend the first Finals game at Madison Square Garden since 1999, the game is expected to garner ample number of celebrities who’s there for the game, including United States President Donald Trump, who has already announced his plans to attend.