Spanish artist brings poetic photography to Manila

The Exhibit Gallery of Instituto Cervantes Manila in Intramuros will host Melodías del Pensamiento, a three-month photographic exhibit by Spanish conceptual artist García de Marina, from 18 June to 19 September.

A project of the Embassy of Spain, Instituto Cervantes de Manila, and AECID, in collaboration with the Intramuros Administration, the exhibition brings together a curated selection of works that transform everyday objects into poetic visual metaphors. Known for his minimalist compositions, De Marina uses ordinary objects and natural elements, arranging them in unexpected ways to invite reflection, emotion, and renewed ways of seeing. His practice is marked by simplicity, precision, and a strong poetic undertone. Rather than relying on elaborate settings, De Marina draws meaning from subtle relationships between common things, showing how the familiar can become contemplative when viewed through a different lens.