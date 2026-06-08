Spanish artist brings poetic photography to Manila

The Exhibit Gallery of Instituto Cervantes Manila in Intramuros will host Melodías del Pensamiento, a three-month photographic exhibit by Spanish conceptual artist García de Marina, from 18 June to 19 September.
A project of the Embassy of Spain, Instituto Cervantes de Manila, and AECID, in collaboration with the Intramuros Administration, the exhibition brings together a curated selection of works that transform everyday objects into poetic visual metaphors. Known for his minimalist compositions, De Marina uses ordinary objects and natural elements, arranging them in unexpected ways to invite reflection, emotion, and renewed ways of seeing. His practice is marked by simplicity, precision, and a strong poetic undertone. Rather than relying on elaborate settings, De Marina draws meaning from subtle relationships between common things, showing how the familiar can become contemplative when viewed through a different lens.
On the opening day, 18 June, the public is invited to join a creative workshop led by the artist from 1 to 4 p.m. The workshop will introduce participants to De Marina’s creative process, particularly his use of simplicity, composition, and imagination to build quiet yet powerful visual narratives. Participation in the workshop is free, but prior registration is required through https://forms.office.com/e/FUGnY4h9s2.
The workshop will be followed by an artist talk, offering the public an opportunity to engage directly with De Marina and learn more about his artistic world. The discussion will explore his creative process, from the development of a concept to the careful staging of objects that eventually become his photographic works.
The Intramuros branch of Instituto Cervantes de Manila is located at 385 Calle Real, Plaza San Luis Complex, Intramuros, Manila.