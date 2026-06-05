SPAIN COMES CALLING

The Embassy of Spain in the Philippines, through Instituto Cervantes and its Cultural and Education Offices, welcomes June with a vibrant calendar of cultural activities celebrating the enduring friendship between Spain and the Philippines through history, culture, art, language and shared values of diversity and inclusion.
At the heart of the month’s program is the commemoration of the 24th Philippine-Spanish Friendship Day on 30 June in Baler, Aurora, a historic occasion that honors the humanity and reconciliation shown by Filipinos toward the last Spanish soldiers in Baler, who were treated not as prisoners of war but as friends.
As part of the celebration, a zero-level Spanish language class, taught by Instituto Cervantes’ native teachers, will be offered to students of a local high school in Baler, further strengthening cultural ties between both nations through language and education.
This spirit of friendship and mutual respect continues in contemporary forms through cultural exchange and shared advocacies.
On 26 June, the Instituto Cervantes de Manila in Intramuros will celebrate Pride, underscoring Spain and the Philippines’ continuing commitment to diversity, inclusion, and the recognition of the LGBTI community. Join our interesting talk on education and LGBTI rights, participate in the open mic, or dance to the beat of the DJs.
Artistic dialogue between the two countries also takes center stage in Manila Calling, an exhibition bringing together artists from Spain and the Philippines.
The exhibit highlights the evolving relationship between both nations’ creative communities while opening spaces for meaningful artistic exchange and collaboration. The exhibit opens 6 June.
Art and spirituality likewise reinforce the deep historical and cultural links between Spain and the Philippines.
Spanish artist Cristina Mejias holds her solo exhibition “Embracing the Wind, Cradling the Water” from June to September at the Vargas Museum in UP Diliman, inviting audiences into an exploration of memory, materiality and imagination.
Adding to the month’s rich visual arts program are two simultaneous exhibits by acclaimed Spanish artist García de Marina, who transforms everyday objects and gives them new identities, revealing the hidden meaning and poetry within the ordinary.
His works may be viewed both at the UP Vargas Museum from 16 June and Instituto Cervantes in Intramuros, where the photographer will also offer a talk on 18 June.
Meanwhile, the exhibition Buen Camino opens on 17 June at the Museo San Agustin, highlighting the enduring religious and cultural influence of Spain in the Philippines through the pilgrimage route of St. James’ Way, or Camino de Santiago, which continues to grow in popularity among Filipinos and has increasingly become part of the travel aspirations of those wishing to visit Spain.
The Instituto Cervantes will also present a webinar on 17 June by Anna Wieck titled ¿Dónde vas con mantón de Manila?, exploring the lasting cultural affinities between Spain and the Philippines in fashion, art, architecture, food and language.
Locals and visitors can experience year-round the lasting mark left by the Madrid-based street art collective Boa Mistura across Metro-Manila: from a basketball court in Tejeros, Makati, emblazoned with Unyon, to a vibrant mural in Fort Santiago bearing the word Tagpuan.