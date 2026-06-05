SPAIN COMES CALLING

This spirit of friendship and mutual respect continues in contemporary forms through cultural exchange and shared advocacies.

On 26 June, the Instituto Cervantes de Manila in Intramuros will celebrate Pride, underscoring Spain and the Philippines’ continuing commitment to diversity, inclusion, and the recognition of the LGBTI community. Join our interesting talk on education and LGBTI rights, participate in the open mic, or dance to the beat of the DJs.

Artistic dialogue between the two countries also takes center stage in Manila Calling, an exhibition bringing together artists from Spain and the Philippines.

The exhibit highlights the evolving relationship between both nations’ creative communities while opening spaces for meaningful artistic exchange and collaboration. The exhibit opens 6 June.

Art and spirituality likewise reinforce the deep historical and cultural links between Spain and the Philippines.

Spanish artist Cristina Mejias holds her solo exhibition “Embracing the Wind, Cradling the Water” from June to September at the Vargas Museum in UP Diliman, inviting audiences into an exploration of memory, materiality and imagination.

Adding to the month’s rich visual arts program are two simultaneous exhibits by acclaimed Spanish artist García de Marina, who transforms everyday objects and gives them new identities, revealing the hidden meaning and poetry within the ordinary.

His works may be viewed both at the UP Vargas Museum from 16 June and Instituto Cervantes in Intramuros, where the photographer will also offer a talk on 18 June.