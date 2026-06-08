'Schmigadoon!,' 'Death of a Salesman' lead 2026 Tony Awards

The 2026 Tony Awards celebrated Broadway’s biggest achievements, with Schmigadoon! emerging as the night’s top musical winner and Death of a Salesman dominating the play categories. The ceremony also saw major acting victories for John Lithgow, Lesley Manville, Joshua Henry, and Laurie Metcalf.

Schmigadoon! won Best Musical, while Ragtime claimed Best Revival of a Musical. In the play categories, Death of a Salesman took home Best Revival of a Play and several other honors, including acting awards for Metcalf and Best Direction of a Play for Joe Mantello.

Among the evening’s standout acting winners were Lithgow for Giant, Manville for Oedipus, Joshua Henry for Ragtime, and Caissie Levy, who won Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical.