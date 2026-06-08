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'Schmigadoon!,' 'Death of a Salesman' lead 2026 Tony Awards

'SCHMIGADOON!' team accepts the Best Musical award.
'SCHMIGADOON!' team accepts the Best Musical award.Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
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The 2026 Tony Awards celebrated Broadway’s biggest achievements, with Schmigadoon! emerging as the night’s top musical winner and Death of a Salesman dominating the play categories. The ceremony also saw major acting victories for John Lithgow, Lesley Manville, Joshua Henry, and Laurie Metcalf.

Schmigadoon! won Best Musical, while Ragtime claimed Best Revival of a Musical. In the play categories, Death of a Salesman took home Best Revival of a Play and several other honors, including acting awards for Metcalf and Best Direction of a Play for Joe Mantello.

Among the evening’s standout acting winners were Lithgow for Giant, Manville for Oedipus, Joshua Henry for Ragtime, and Caissie Levy, who won Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical.

Caissie Levy, winner of the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for 'Ragtime' and Joshua Henry, winner of the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical.
Caissie Levy, winner of the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for 'Ragtime' and Joshua Henry, winner of the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical.Mike Coppola/AFP

Major winners

Best Musical: Schmigadoon!

Best Play: Liberation

Best Revival of a Musical: Ragtime

Best Revival of a Play: Death of a Salesman

John Lithgow, Leading Actor in a Play for 'Giant.'
John Lithgow, Leading Actor in a Play for 'Giant.'Bryan Bedder/AFP

Acting winners

Leading Actor in a Musical: Joshua Henry (Ragtime)

Leading Actress in a Musical: Caissie Levy (Ragtime)

Leading Actor in a Play: John Lithgow (Giant)

Leading Actress in a Play: Lesley Manville (Oedipus)

Featured Actor in a Musical: Ali Louis Bourzgui (The Lost Boys)

Featured Actress in a Musical: Shoshana Bean (The Lost Boys)

Featured Actor in a Play: Alden Ehrenreich (Becky Shaw)

Featured Actress in a Play: Laurie Metcalf (Death of a Salesman)

Joe Mantello, Best Direction.
Joe Mantello, Best Direction. Theo Wargo/AFP

Direction winners

Best Direction of a Play: Joe Mantello

Best Direction of a Musical: Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch (Cats: The Jellicle Ball)

Schmigadoon!
Death of a Salesman
Tony Awards
Tony Awards 2026
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