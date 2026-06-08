Robbery suspect caught possessing illegal firearm, explosive in Taguig

The suspect was identified only by the alias Justine, 26, a resident of Barangay Pembo, Taguig City.

Aside from facing charges for Violation of Republic Act 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act) and Republic Act 9516 (Illegal Possession of Explosive), the suspect was also found to be the subject of an outstanding warrant of arrest for robbery hold-up issued by Judge Joseph Jerry Bonifacio of Parañaque City Regional Trial Court Branch 195, with recommended bail set at P100,000.

Operatives conducted extensive casing, monitoring, and surveillance operations that led to the identification and location of the suspect. At about 4:15 p.m., intelligence operatives observed the suspect at the impounding compound in Barangay West Rembo while openly handling and inspecting a firearm in a suspicious manner.

Upon approaching and identifying themselves as police officers, the operatives asked the suspect to present the necessary documents authorizing him to possess and carry the firearm. The suspect failed to produce any documents, prompting his immediate arrest for illegal possession of firearm.

A lawful search incidental to arrest subsequently led to the discovery of the evidence inside the suspect's shoulder bag. Recovered from the suspect were one caliber .38 revolver loaded with three live rounds of ammunition, one hand grenade, and one shoulder bag used to conceal the explosive device.

Further verification conducted by SIS personnel revealed that alias Justine was the subject of an outstanding warrant of arrest for robbery hold-up. At about 5 p.m.on the same day, the warrant was formally served upon the suspect by SIS operatives at Taguig City Police Station, following his arrest for illegal possession of firearm and explosive.

The suspect is now under the custody of Taguig City Police Station for the filing of appropriate charges and further legal proceedings.