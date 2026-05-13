37-year-old man collared for alarm and scandal, illegal possession of firearm

He was arrested on Tuesday night, 12 May, along Aldana Street, San Isidro Subdivision, Barangay Pamplona Uno, Las Piñas City, following a request for police assistance from a concerned citizen regarding a disturbance involving an armed individual.

Responding officers from the Pamplona Sub-Station immediately proceeded to the area and observed the suspect allegedly brandishing a firearm and provoking passersby. The officers promptly arrested the suspect to prevent further disturbance and possible harm to the public.

Recovered from the suspect’s possession was a caliber .38 revolver loaded with two live rounds of ammunition.

During the verification process, the suspect failed to present a valid License to own and possess firearms or proof that the firearm was duly registered.

The suspect was brought to the Pamplona Sub-Station for documentation and subsequently transported to Las Piñas District Hospital for medical examination before being turned over to the Station Investigation and Detective Management Section for proper disposition.

Authorities are preparing the filing of criminal complaints for violation of Article 155 of the Revised Penal Code and Republic Act No. 10591 through inquest proceedings before the Office of the City Prosecutor of Las Piñas City.