Marcos orders immediate mobilization of gov't agencies in Sarangani

“A strong earthquake has struck off the coast of Sarangani this morning, and a tsunami warning is now in effect across several coastal provinces in Mindanao. I have directed all relevant government agencies to act immediately,” the President stated.

He added that the Office of Civil Defense and the NDRRMC are now coordinating disaster response and monitoring across all affected areas.

“The DSWD has been directed to pre-position relief goods and ensure that evacuation centers are ready and operational. The DPWH is on standby to assess damage to roads, bridges, and critical infrastructure, and to clear routes needed for rescue and relief operations,” he added.

The official also ordered the suspension of classes in all levels across affected areas in Mindanao until further notice, citing that the “safety of our children comes first.”

“To our kababayans in the affected provinces, please heed the tsunami warning. Move to higher ground now. Do not wait. Your life is more important than anything left behind,” he added.

The President stated that the national government is moving and Malacanan will not leave Mindanao behind. “I am in constant communication with our regional offices and local chief executives on the ground,” he added.

Marcos urged residents in coastal communities to heed tsunami warnings and move to higher ground immediately.