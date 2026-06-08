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Marcos orders immediate mobilization of gov't agencies in Sarangani

A magnitude of 7.0 earthquake has struck General Santos City and its neighboring towns at 7:37 a.m. on Monday. The quake has caused damage to various buildings, prompting establishments and shops to close. Also, there was a massive power outage as a result of the quake. The local government of General Santos City has also suspended classes and offices. Authorities also advised the public to take precautionary measures in anticipation of possible aftershocks.
A magnitude of 7.0 earthquake has struck General Santos City and its neighboring towns at 7:37 a.m. on Monday. The quake has caused damage to various buildings, prompting establishments and shops to close. Also, there was a massive power outage as a result of the quake. The local government of General Santos City has also suspended classes and offices. Authorities also advised the public to take precautionary measures in anticipation of possible aftershocks.PIA
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President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has ordered the immediate mobilization of government agencies after a strong earthquake struck off the coast of Sarangani and triggered tsunami warnings in several parts of Mindanao on 8 June 2026.

A magnitude of 7.0 earthquake has struck General Santos City and its neighboring towns at 7:37 a.m. on Monday. The quake has caused damage to various buildings, prompting establishments and shops to close. Also, there was a massive power outage as a result of the quake. The local government of General Santos City has also suspended classes and offices. Authorities also advised the public to take precautionary measures in anticipation of possible aftershocks.
Marcos orders disaster response as earthquake triggers Mindanao tsunami warning
A magnitude of 7.0 earthquake has struck General Santos City and its neighboring towns at 7:37 a.m. on Monday. The quake has caused damage to various buildings, prompting establishments and shops to close. Also, there was a massive power outage as a result of the quake. The local government of General Santos City has also suspended classes and offices. Authorities also advised the public to take precautionary measures in anticipation of possible aftershocks.
Marcos orders NDRRMC: Act on Sarangani quake swiftly

“A strong earthquake has struck off the coast of Sarangani this morning, and a tsunami warning is now in effect across several coastal provinces in Mindanao. I have directed all relevant government agencies to act immediately,” the President stated.

He added that the Office of Civil Defense and the NDRRMC are now coordinating disaster response and monitoring across all affected areas.

“The DSWD has been directed to pre-position relief goods and ensure that evacuation centers are ready and operational. The DPWH is on standby to assess damage to roads, bridges, and critical infrastructure, and to clear routes needed for rescue and relief operations,” he added.

The official also ordered the suspension of classes in all levels across affected areas in Mindanao until further notice, citing that the “safety of our children comes first.”

“To our kababayans in the affected provinces, please heed the tsunami warning. Move to higher ground now. Do not wait. Your life is more important than anything left behind,” he added.

The President stated that the national government is moving and Malacanan will not leave Mindanao behind. “I am in constant communication with our regional offices and local chief executives on the ground,” he added.

Marcos urged residents in coastal communities to heed tsunami warnings and move to higher ground immediately.

Sarangani
Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.
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