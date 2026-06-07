NAPOLCOM condemns sport utility driver in viral hit-and-run hitting HPG cop

“We strongly condemn the reported hit-and-run incident involving a PNP-Highway Patrol Group (HPG) rider and an unidentified SUV along the South Luzon Expressway. Video footage circulating online appears to show the SUV striking the police rider before continuing to drive away without stopping, an alarming act that endangered not only a law enforcement officer performing his duty, but also the safety of other motorists on the road,” NAPOLCOM Commissioner Rafael Vicente Calinisan said in a statement.

Dashcam footage released by the PNP-HPG showed the motorcycle-riding officer traveling along the leftmost lane when a speeding and swerving white SUV suddenly struck him after coming from the right side of the highway. The impact caused the officer to lose control of his motorcycle, which tumbled several times.

Despite the crash, the injured officer was able to stand and direct approaching vehicles away from the accident scene.

The footage also showed the SUV continuing to drive away without stopping.

The PNP-HPG confirmed that the police officer sustained injuries in the incident.

NAPOLCOM said it expects the PNP-HPG to “move swiftly in identifying the driver and pursuing all appropriate charges.”

The commission also called for the full use of CCTV footage, dashcam recordings, witness accounts and other available evidence to establish accountability and determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Reckless imprudence does not require intent. It is enough that there was a failure to exercise due diligence and proper care in driving. Dapat managot ang may gawa sa buong bigat ng batas. Walang lusot. Walang espesyal na pagtrato. Walang sinuman ang may karapatang gumamit ng bilis, galit, o kapabayaan para takasan ang pananagutan o ilagay sa panganib ang buhay ng iba,” the commission said.