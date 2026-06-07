Napolcom condemns hit-and-run SUV driver

Dashcam footage released by the Philippine National Police-Highway Patrol Group showed the motorcycle-riding officer traveling on the leftmost lane when a speeding white SUV allegedly swerved from the right and struck him. The impact caused the rider to lose control and tumble several times.

Despite the crash, the officer was able to stand and assist in directing traffic away from the scene.

The SUV, meanwhile, continued driving and fled the area, according to the footage.

The Philippine National Police-Highway Patrol Group confirmed that the officer sustained injuries in the incident.

Napolcom said it expects the HPG to act swiftly in identifying the driver and filing appropriate charges.

It also stressed that all available evidence — including CCTV footage, dashcam recordings, and witness accounts — must be fully utilized to establish accountability and determine the full circumstances of the incident.