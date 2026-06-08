New Albay bridge to speed up trade flow

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said Monday that the 67.25-meter bridge will unlock a key link benefiting both motorists and commercial vehicles transporting products throughout Albay.

Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon said the bridge's opening supports the national government's commitment to complete all unfinished infrastructure projects deemed critical to mobility and economic activity.

“The President committed to funding these unfinished projects. With the opening of this bridge, it will be a big help to the people,” Dizon said during his inspection of the bridge.

This year, the DPWH received P530.9 billion in the national budget—its second-largest allocation, though about 40 percent below its original request.