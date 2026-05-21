Stalled San Agustin Bridge completion ordered

Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon ordered the immediate completion of the San Agustin Bridge in Arayat, Pampanga Thursday, giving contractors until October to finish an infrastructure project that had been stalled for eight years.

Dizon, who learned of the eight-year delay in December 2025, aims to complete the bridge within five months to reduce travel times for motorists and commuters traveling between Pampanga and Nueva Ecija.

The directive followed an inspection of regional infrastructure projects ahead of the rainy season. During the visit, Dizon stressed that a collapse of the Candating dike must not be repeated this year.