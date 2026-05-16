Cebu starts P94-M bridge rehab works

The rehabilitation forms part of the province’s recovery program aimed at rebuilding critical infrastructure damaged by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake.

Officials said the bridge repairs are intended to improve public safety and restore reliable transportation routes for residents and businesses.

Included in the project is the rehabilitation of the Poblacion Bridge in Borbon town, a 35-meter structure with a budget of P38.9 million.

Also included is the repair of Poblacion Borbon Bridge II, an 11.9-meter bridge with a P7.2-million allocation.

The rehabilitation of Tabunan Bridge I and II in Borbon, a 24-meter structure, was also included with a budget of P27 million.

Meanwhile, the 19-meter Calumboyan Bridge in Sogod town will undergo repairs amounting to P21.1 million.

The Capitol said the new projects are separate from the ongoing rehabilitation works in Cebu’s fourth and fifth districts worth P159.732 million.

Bridges currently under repair include the 25-meter Cabica Bridge in Borbon with a budget of P27.7 million; the 24-meter Cadaruhan Bridge in Borbon worth P26.6 million; the nine-meter Tagnucan Bridge in Borbon amounting to P5.5 million; and the 30-meter Poblacion-Suba Bridge in Daanbantayan with a budget of P33.3 million.

Also undergoing rehabilitation are the 18-meter Guadalupe Bridge in Bogo City worth P20 million; the 16-meter Tabunok Bridge in Sogod with a budget of P18 million; the 15-meter Piyo Bridge in Tabogon amounting to P16.8 million; and the seven-meter Lamintak Bridge in Medellin with a budget of P11.4 million.