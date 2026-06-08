Maki, SB19’s Justin are Dio and Carson in 'I’m Drunk, I Love You' live script reading

Singer-songwriter Maki and SB19’s Justin De Dios are set to bring all the kilig and feels as they take part in a script reading of the hit 2017 independent romantic drama film I’m Drunk, I Love You.

The script reading is part of Kamuning Film Club’s June 2026 lineup of events.

Kamuning Film Club is organized by Basta Cafe in Quezon City, which is owned by Filipino filmmakers Antoinette Jadaone and JP Habac. The club hosts various community events, including roundtable discussions, film screenings, and filmmaking workshops.

While the date of the script reading has yet to be announced, it has been confirmed that Maki will take on the role of Dio, originally portrayed by Paulo Avelino in the film. Justin, meanwhile, will play Carson, the character originally portrayed by Maja Salvador.

Joining them are Benedix Ramos as Pathy, a role played by Jasmine Curtis-Smith in the film, and Yani Villarosa as Jason Ty, originally portrayed by Dominic Roco.

The all-male cast is reminiscent of the era of William Shakespeare, when male actors performed all roles on stage.

I’m Drunk, I Love You follows the story of college best friends Dio and Carson during their final road trip before graduation, as they prepare to embrace new beginnings while confronting their true feelings for each other.

The film developed a cult following for its honest portrayal of unrequited love, the pain of falling for a best friend, and its memorable setting in La Union.

This marks Maki and Justin’s second project together after appearing in the music video for “Habangbuhay Pansamantala.”

The duo have developed a close friendship, with Maki previously describing their relationship as being “super BFFs” during an interview.

With this latest casting announcement, there’s no doubt that the MaKJa ship continues to sail strong.