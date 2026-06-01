Senate resumes probe into alleged flood control anomalies

The Senate Committee on Accountability of Public Officers and Investigations, or Blue Ribbon Committee, is scheduled to hold its ninth public hearing on 4 June to examine allegations involving flood control projects, corruption and governance issues.
According to the Senate agenda, the inquiry will focus on alleged irregularities in government infrastructure projects, particularly flood control and public works initiatives.
The panel will also tackle privilege speeches previously delivered by Senators Panfilo Lacson, Jinggoy Estrada, Erwin Tulfo and Rodante Marcoleta, which raised concerns related to governance, accountability and the use of public funds.
The Senate emphasized that the proceedings are being conducted in aid of legislation and are intended to identify policy gaps, strengthen oversight mechanisms and recommend reforms in government systems and infrastructure programs.
The hearing forms part of the chamber’s continuing review of public spending and the implementation of major government projects amid recurring flooding and persistent concerns over the effectiveness of flood mitigation measures nationwide.