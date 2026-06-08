Dear Atty. Nico,

I used to have a friend named Harry. When we were still friends, he used to borrow money from me and was punctual in paying them.

One time, I lent him an amount of P100,000. Months have passed and several requests for payment have been made but, such only fell on deaf ears. Finally, I confronted him that I would be constrained to file a collection case against him if the debt would not be settled.

To my surprise, he pointed his finger at me and began to make gestures as if he was “pulling the trigger of a gun on the head” and “slitting the throat.” Are such actions tantamount to a crime such as “grave threats?”

I hope to hear your response on this. Thank you.

Sally

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Dear Sally,

In recent jurisprudence, the Supreme Court decided in the negative.

In the case of Israel v People (G.R. No. 265736, 19 November 2025), although the Court averred that non-verbal gestures may also be considered as grave threats under Article 282 of the Revised Penal Code (Ubi lex non distinguit, nec nos distinguere debemus), it stated that grave threats must be serious in such a way that it is deliberate and that the offender “persists” in the idea involved in the threats.