Beyond words: When gestures constitute grave threats

In Israel v. People of the Philippines (G.R. 265736, 15 November 2025), the Supreme Court clarified that the crime of Grave Threats under Article 282 of the Revised Penal Code may be committed not only through spoken or written words, but also through non-verbal gestures.
The case involved Gregory Israel, a Belgian national who claimed to be an architect authorized to practice in the Philippines. He was engaged by fellow Belgian nationals Christine Navez and Olivier Denonville to construct a building. After the project was completed, Navez and Denonville discovered numerous construction defects which Israel allegedly refused to rectify, prompting them to file a civil action for damages against him.
On 7 June 2017, while Navez and Denonville were on their way home from Panglao Airport, they nearly collided with Israel’s motorcycle. In response, Israel made two unmistakable gestures: he pointed his fingers at Navez as if pulling the trigger of a gun and then drew his fingers across his neck in a motion suggestive of beheading. A criminal complaint for Grave Threats was thereafter filed against him.
The Municipal Circuit Trial Court convicted Israel, and the conviction was subsequently affirmed by both the Regional Trial Court and the Court of Appeals. The appellate court held that the gestures could only reasonably be interpreted as threats of future bodily harm directed at Navez.
Before the Supreme Court, Israel argued that Article 282 contemplates only verbal or written threats and does not extend to non-verbal gestures. He further maintained that he never intended to threaten Navez and that his actions were merely spontaneous expressions of displeasure arising from the near collision.
The Court ultimately acquitted Israel. It found that the prosecution failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that he intended to intimidate or threaten Navez. The gestures, while disturbing and offensive, were deemed impulsive reactions made in the heat of the moment rather than deliberate attempts to instill fear.
Significantly, however, the Court rejected Israel’s argument that non-verbal gestures fall outside the ambit of Article 282. The provision penalizes any person who threatens another with the infliction upon the person, honor, or property of a wrong amounting to a crime.
According to the Court, what the law punishes is the communication of a threat made with the intent to intimidate. The mode of communication is immaterial. Although the second paragraph of Article 282 expressly refers to verbal threats, nothing in the law excludes threatening gestures from its coverage.
Thus, Israel was acquitted not because gestures can never constitute Grave Threats, but because the prosecution failed to establish the requisite criminal intent. The Court emphasized that Article 282 encompasses the full range of human interactions through which one person may threaten another.
The ruling is a timely reminder that criminal liability for Grave Threats does not depend on whether the threat is spoken, written, or conveyed through gestures. What matters is the intent behind the act.
In an age where communication increasingly transcends words, the decision ensures that the law remains attuned to modern realities while guarding against the over-criminalization of conduct that, though alarming in appearance, lacks the criminal intent required for conviction.