DSWD monitors Mindanao quake; readies million food packs for relief ops

The DSWD chief revealed that more than 1.1 million family food packs (FFPs) are available in Mindanao for augmentation to affected families and individuals.

“As we speak right now, around 110,000 family food packs are already available in Region 12 warehouses,” he said.

“We also still have stocks in Region 11,” Gatchalian added.

The DSWD Secretary stated that field offices of the agency in Davao and the SOCCSKSARGEN region continue to coordinate with local government units.

He emphasized that the regional directors have coordinated with the governor of Sarangani province, as well as the city mayor of General Santos.

“We are telling them that whatever support is needed from the national government, we are ready to respond,” the DSWD chief told reporters.

Meanwhile, the agency reported that Gatchalian arrived in General Santos City on Monday afternoon to assess the situation of affected residents following the earthquake.