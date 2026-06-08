Tupi, South Cotabato records two deaths

According to South Cotabato Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer Rolly Doane Aquino, the first casualty died of cardiac arrest while the second was hit by a falling debris.

The South Cotabato Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) activated the Incident Command System (ICS) to strengthen response coordination, with PDRRMO Aquino serving as the Incident Commander.

The PDRRMO-South Cotabato Emergency Operations Center (EOC) was likewise placed under Red Alert Status, enabling continuous monitoring, coordination, and information management operations.

Simultaneously, Rapid Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (RDANA) teams were deployed across affected areas to conduct inspections, validate reports, and gather critical information from local government units and concerned agencies. Data gathering and assessment operations remain ongoing to determine the full extent of the earthquake's impact on communities, infrastructure, and essential facilities.

The Provincial Government of South Cotabato, under the leadership of Governor Reynaldo S. Tamayo, Jr., remains on top of the situation and continues to work closely with local authorities, emergency responders, and partner agencies to ensure public safety and provide timely assistance where needed.

The public is advised to remain vigilant, stay alert for possible aftershocks, and continue monitoring official advisories from authorized government agencies.