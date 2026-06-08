9 flood control scam suspects in custody; 2 still at large — Remulla

Remulla personally oversaw the return of the arrest warrants to Regional Trial Court Branch 20 in Malolos City, Bulacan. The accused are facing charges for violation of Section 3(e) of Republic Act No. 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, and Malversation of Public Funds or Property Through Falsification of Public Documents under the Revised Penal Code.

The DILG chief identified Ernesto Galang and Lorenzo Pagtalunan as the two remaining suspects subject to ongoing manhunt operations.

“As of now, ang 9 are already in custody. Si Pacifico Discaya was picked up at 7 ng umaga, sinundo siya sa Senate, pagkatapos dinala siya dito para sa inquest. Para maklaro lang, sa 11 na charge, 9 na ang nakakulong, yung dalawa po at large,” Remulla said.

Those currently in custody are Merg Jaron Caparas Laus, Brice Ericson Diaz Hernandez, Jaypee De Leon Mendoza, Norberto De Leon Santos, Juanito Coronel Mendoza, Floralyn Yutuc Simbulan, Ma. Roma Angeline Discaya Rimando, Cezarah Rowena Cruz Discaya, and Pacifico “Curlee” F. Discaya II.

Remulla said the warrants for Discaya, Laus and Santos have already been returned to the court, with the accused awaiting commitment orders from the RTC.

“Hinihintay po natin ang commitment order ng korte at kung saan sila ire-remand. Nasa hukuman na po ang desisyong iyon,” he said.

The DILG assured the public that law enforcement authorities will continue efforts to locate and arrest the remaining fugitives and ensure that all accused persons are brought before the court to answer the charges against them.