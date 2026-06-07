Viral video of church cat triggers outrage

The incident reportedly took place at the Palo Metropolitan Cathedral during a farewell event for a priest. The church has not yet issued any statement regarding the matter.

The uploader said the minors appeared to be intoxicated during the incident.

The cat, named Ming Ming, was later brought to a veterinarian for a check-up, but the results of the examination were not made public as previously expected.

According to the uploader, Ming Ming is a three-year-old cat born and raised within the church compound and is among several animals cared for by the church community.

The Bataan Animal Welfare Society (BAWS) is calling for a thorough, impartial, and transparent investigation by church authorities and the local government of Palo.

The group said the identities of those involved have not been disclosed despite public concern over the incident.

“While we recognize that minors are entitled to legal protections, safeguarding children should not be used to avoid accountability or hinder a proper investigation into possible animal welfare violations,” BAWS said.