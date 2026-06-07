Quiet luxury found: Young entrepreneurs define intentional retail

Apara does not shout, it is a narrative of restraint. Founded in 2021 by childhood friends Ariana Coronel-Go, Eya Uy and Nana Uy, the Manila-based label has quietly subverted local fashion norms by mastering the art of the understated garment. Their evolution reaches a definitive milestone with the opening of their first permanent flagship at the YMC Building on Chino Roces Extension, Makati City. The space rejects traditional retail coldness, opting instead for an intimate, gallery-like warmth and a textured sanctuary meant for slow, lingering discovery.

The flagship launch seamlessly aligns with the debut of Collection No. 14, Apara’s most ambitious material statement yet. Revered house signatures are beautifully recontextualized alongside structural footwear debuts.