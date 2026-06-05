Style Ana Holds Pop-up at Power Plant Mall this June

Last year, the brand got the chance to showcase its identity-driven collection beyond local shores, presenting at FilipiNxt during New York Fashion Week. Buenaventura describes this pop-up as yet another a significant achievement, as establishing a presence in Rockwell had long been one of its aspirations after nine years of craftsmanship, growth and community-building through fashion.

Style Ana, which Buenaventura named after her daughters, is grateful for the constant support of its loyal customers - who have been part of this journey. The pop up, located along Designers' Row on R2 Level, will run through the end of June. If you've been wanting to add an interesting piece of Filipiniana to your everyday wardrobe, then it's high time for a shopping trip.