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FASHION / BEAUTY

Style Ana Holds Pop-up at Power Plant Mall this June

For founder Sheryl Ann Buenaventura, this milestone is one she had been working towards since she first launched nine years ago.
Style Ana Holds Pop-up at Power Plant Mall this June
Photos courtesy of Style Ana
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"This is a dream come true! To be able to open here just as we celebrate our ninth anniversary is srendipitous," says Style Ana founder Sheryl Ann Buenaventura on the opening on her first-ever mall pop-up at the Powerplant Mall in Rockwell. The brand has built a following reimagining traditional Filipiniana to fit into a modern woman's wardrobe, and this is a major milestone for them in the retail space. "I really want to focus on clothes women can wear everyday - and feel good wearing them," she enthused.

Style Ana Holds Pop-up at Power Plant Mall this June
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During the month-long pop-up, fashionistas can leisurely browse Style Ana's new collections, which combine indigenous handwoven textiles with contemporary silhouettes. "We will have new collections coming every week, so there will be a lot to see," says Buenaventura "What I am most excited about though is getting to meet more of our online clients in store." Her most popular designs range from elegant Filipiniana-inspired dresses and versatile polos to ruffled skirts and Terno capes.

For Style Ana founder Sheryl Buenaventura, being able to open a pop-up in Rockwell is ranked among the brand's biggest achievements since they launched nine years ago.
For Style Ana founder Sheryl Buenaventura, being able to open a pop-up in Rockwell is ranked among the brand's biggest achievements since they launched nine years ago.

Last year, the brand got the chance to showcase its identity-driven collection beyond local shores, presenting at FilipiNxt during New York Fashion Week. Buenaventura describes this pop-up as yet another a significant achievement, as establishing a presence in Rockwell had long been one of its aspirations after nine years of craftsmanship, growth and community-building through fashion.

Style Ana, which Buenaventura named after her daughters, is grateful for the constant support of its loyal customers - who have been part of this journey. The pop up, located along Designers' Row on R2 Level, will run through the end of June. If you've been wanting to add an interesting piece of Filipiniana to your everyday wardrobe, then it's high time for a shopping trip.

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