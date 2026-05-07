Three separate fires ravage residential areas

Among them were a 40-year-old man treated for burns and an elderly man who sustained a head injury during a fall.

The Parañaque fire began around 11 p.m. Wednesday on the ground floor of a three-story house. Fanned by strong winds and fueled by light building materials, the fire prompted a “Task Force Alpha” response, drawing 94 fire trucks from across Metro Manila.

Bureau of Fire Protection Parañaque Fire Marshal Supt. Liher Barrios said narrow streets and parked vehicles hindered the response.

“We reached Task Force Alpha because the area is quite cramped and at the same time our water supply was an issue,” Barrios said. “The interior is too far. So we had to use a total of 20 fire hoses just to reach the burning houses.”