Three separate fires ravage residential areas

Three separate fires broke out in the cities of Taguig and Parañaque between Wednesday afternoon and early Thursday, leaving three people dead, 11 injured, and more than 600 families homeless, authorities said.
In Taguig’s Barangay Lower Bicutan, a fire claimed the lives of an elderly couple and a man. Seven others were injured in the blaze, which began shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday and was extinguished by 6 p.m., according to the Bureau of Fire Protection.
A second fire in Taguig struck Barangay Bagumbayan around 9 p.m. Wednesday. The flames moved quickly through a dense residential block, displacing 11 families — approximately 37 individuals — before firefighters declared the scene clear at 12:58 a.m. Thursday.
The largest of the three incidents occurred in Barangay San Antonio, Parañaque, where a massive fire displaced an estimated 600 families, totaling roughly 1,800 residents. While no fatalities were reported in this instance, four people were injured.
Among them were a 40-year-old man treated for burns and an elderly man who sustained a head injury during a fall.
The Parañaque fire began around 11 p.m. Wednesday on the ground floor of a three-story house. Fanned by strong winds and fueled by light building materials, the fire prompted a “Task Force Alpha” response, drawing 94 fire trucks from across Metro Manila.
Bureau of Fire Protection Parañaque Fire Marshal Supt. Liher Barrios said narrow streets and parked vehicles hindered the response.
“We reached Task Force Alpha because the area is quite cramped and at the same time our water supply was an issue,” Barrios said. “The interior is too far. So we had to use a total of 20 fire hoses just to reach the burning houses.”