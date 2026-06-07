PNP backs Palace order on nationwide anti-crime coordination

PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the organization fully supports the order and is committed to working closely with other government agencies in line with the directives of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla.

“The Philippine National Police fully supports the directive of Malacañang and remains committed to working closely with all government agencies to strengthen our anti-crime efforts and ensure safer communities nationwide,” Nartatez said.

The Palace directive, issued through Memorandum Circular No. 120 signed by Executive Secretary Ralph Recto on 21 May and released on 6 June, enjoins government agencies and local government units to assist the National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) in implementing the 2026 National Crime Prevention Program (NCPP).

The program aims to enhance community-based crime prevention, modernize law enforcement tools and digital systems, improve coordination across the criminal justice system, strengthen police capability and professionalism, establish a national crime prevention knowledge management system, and promote governance reforms, data interoperability and institutional integrity.

NAPOLCOM will lead the implementation in coordination with the PNP, local government units and other partner agencies.

“This directive reinforces the whole-of-government approach in addressing criminality. The PNP stands ready to enhance coordination, intelligence sharing, and law enforcement operations to protect the public,” Nartatez said.

He also directed police units nationwide to synchronize local operations with the Palace directive by strengthening coordination between regional offices and national support units.

“With stronger government coordination and active community participation, we can further reduce crime and build safer neighborhoods for all,” Nartatez added.