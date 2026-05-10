PNP reports 12% drop in crime under 'Safer Cities Initiative'

Data showed total focus crime incidents fell from 3,047 to 2,684 cases, or 363 fewer incidents compared to the previous monitoring period.

Several major crimes posted significant declines. Rape cases dropped from 519 to 387, or 25.4 percent, while physical injury cases decreased from 489 to 370, or 24.3 percent. Homicide cases declined by 14.1 percent, from 99 to 85 incidents, while theft cases went down by 5 percent, from 1,066 to 1,014.

Murder and robbery cases also recorded a 7.4 percent reduction each, declining from 339 to 314 cases and from 363 to 336 cases, respectively. Meanwhile, carnapping incidents remained generally manageable during the monitoring period.

The PNP attributed the decline to sustained crime prevention measures and enhanced police deployment strategies under the PNP Focused Agenda, particularly through the implementation of Enhanced Managing Police Operations.

The organization also reported sustained gains in Crime Clearance Efficiency (CCE) and improved Crime Solution Efficiency (CSE) involving the eight focus crimes.

The latest monitoring period recorded a CCE of 87.15 percent, while CSE improved to 68.19 percent from 64.92 percent in the previous period. The PNP said the figures reflect continuing efforts to strengthen investigations, evidence gathering, case build-up, and coordination with prosecutors and witnesses.

According to the PNP, the sustained high clearance rate and improving solution efficiency demonstrate the effectiveness of intensified police operations and evidence-driven investigations.

PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. welcomed the development but stressed the need to sustain police visibility and community cooperation.

“Ang pagbaba ng focus crimes ay resulta ng tuloy-tuloy na trabaho ng ating mga pulis sa buong bansa, kasama ang suporta ng mga komunidad at local government units. Hindi tayo titigil hangga’t hindi mas lalo pang nararamdaman ng mamamayan ang seguridad sa kanilang mga lugar,” Nartatez said.

He added that the PNP remains focused on strengthening investigations and improving police response capabilities.

“We continue to strengthen our operational readiness and investigative capabilities. As your PNP, we will continue to improve our operations and ensure that our people feel safe in their homes, workplaces, and communities. Our goal is simple — a police organization that the public can trust and rely on every day,” he said.

The PNP assured the public that intensified anti-criminality operations and community engagement efforts will continue nationwide as part of its commitment to “Bagong PNP para sa Bagong Pilipinas: Serbisyong Mabilis, Tapat at Nararamdaman.”