PNP orders stronger police presence as focus crimes fall 16%

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the decline in crime incidents reflects the impact of reforms and operational adjustments implemented nationwide. He said the PNP will continue strengthening police visibility in crime-prone areas and transport hubs to prevent criminals from regaining ground, in line with the directive of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla to make police presence felt in communities.

“This 16 percent drop is not a temporary dip but the direct result of institutionalized reforms, data-driven deployments, and strict resource accountability,” Nartatez said.

“We are ensuring sustainability by maximizing our logistics so that funding directly serves police operations and keeps boots on the ground where they are needed most,” he added.

Data showed focus crime incidents fell from more than 4,400 cases recorded between 22 February and 5 April to below 3,800 cases from 6 April to 18 May.

Among the biggest decreases were rape cases at 40 percent, carjacking at 28 percent, and physical injuries at nearly 26 percent. Robbery, theft, homicide, and murder incidents also declined.

The PNP chief said police units continue to coordinate with barangays and local government units under the Safer Cities initiative, which focuses on faster response operations, increased patrol presence, and closer community engagement to deter street crimes and other public safety threats.

Nartatez also reminded police personnel to remain disciplined despite the lower crime figures.

“To our men and women in uniform, I commend your dedication under the Safer Cities initiative but this is not the time to become complacent. Professionalism, discipline, and integrity are operational necessities, and we must sustain this momentum through visible, proactive community policing,” he said.