PIDS flags labor risks from heavy rainfall

The paper described rainfall as a “segmented labor market shock,” with effects concentrated among workers lacking formal protections and industries heavily dependent on weather conditions.

To cushion the impact, PIDS recommended strengthening adaptive social protection programs and introducing rainfall-based triggers linked to Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration monitoring systems to allow faster deployment of temporary income support during severe weather events.

PIDS also called for targeted financing, temporary wage subsidies, and labor-retention programs for firms operating in climate-sensitive sectors, noting that existing assistance remains largely reactive and is not systematically linked to employment preservation.

Over the longer term, PIDS said investments in climate-resilient infrastructure, skills upgrading, employment diversification, and regional economic transformation will be essential to reduce the country’s dependence on climate-sensitive livelihoods and strengthen labor market resilience.