Lexus showcases hybrid range

Leading the display is the new Lexus IS 300h Premier, which became available locally on 6 May 2026. The hybrid sport sedan gets a wider spindle grille, 19-inch aluminum wheels and a rear blade light bar.

Lexus replaced the previous trackpad layout with a standard 12.3-inch touchscreen under its Tazuna cockpit approach.

The IS 300h Premier also features rack-parallel Electric Power Steering and Adaptive Variable Suspension, both tuned to support a more responsive drive.

The NX 350h Premier will also be shown at the festival. The compact SUV comes with a 14-inch touchscreen, a 17-speaker Mark Levinson Surround Sound system and Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 as standard.

Also part of the lineup is the Lexus LBX, a compact crossover built on the enhanced GA-B platform. The model carries the brand’s Unified Spindle front design and a cabin finished in black leather and Ultrasuede.

Visitors can also view the RX 500h F-Sport Performance, which uses a 2.4-liter turbocharged hybrid system. Lexus said the model produces 366 horsepower and comes with DIRECT4 all-wheel-drive technology.

Tricia Hechanova, assistant vice president of Lexus Brand, said the showcase brings the brand’s electrified lineup closer to customers through vehicles that combine performance, comfort and ownership experiences.

The Autofocus Summer Test Drive Festival runs until 10 May at the SM MOA Grounds.