P490K worth of suspected shabu seized in Cabugao buy-bust operation

Police said the suspect was caught after allegedly selling illegal drugs to an undercover operative.

Recovered from the suspect was a heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing around 72.2 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P490,960 based on the standard drug price.

Authorities conducted the marking and inventory of the seized evidence at the scene in the presence of the suspect and required witnesses.

The suspect is facing charges for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

According to Police Regional Office 1, the confiscated substance will be submitted for laboratory examination as part of the case build-up.

Police said anti-illegal drug operations in the region remain ongoing as part of efforts to curb the distribution of prohibited substances and enforce drug laws.