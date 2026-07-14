Vice President Sara Duterte has released a statement regarding the fourth day of her impeachment trial.

According to her, the public has seen through the alleged lies being thrown at her, claiming that the accusations lack any solid evidence.

Contrary to her previous statements during a viral online press conference in November 2024, she now asserts that threats were "none existed."

"Inventing an assassin where there was none, and fabricating evidence to support those claims does not transform fiction into fact," she said.

She added that this is merely an attempt to tarnish public institutions, which in turn weakens the trust of the people.

She urged that the proceedings should be based on credible evidence rather than speculation, fabricated narratives, or baseless allegations.

This Tuesday, the Senate continues with the fifth day of the hearing, featuring the cross-examination of National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) BARMM Regional Director Atty. Jeremy Lotoc regarding the alleged death threat video against the First Family.