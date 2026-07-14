The accreditation is seen to boost UST’s reputation in business education, increasing the workforce competitiveness and employability of graduates, according to Navaratte.

The dean also said that students and parents can have the “assurance that they are receiving a top-tier education that meets the highest national benchmarks” with the recognition, while alumni can also have a “renewed sense of pride in their evolving alma mater.”

According to PACUCOA, programs enjoying Level IV accredited status “have been highly respected as very high academic programs in the Philippines and with prestige and authority comparable to similar programs in excellent foreign universities.”

These programs enjoy full autonomy and may offer new graduate programs allied to existing Level IV courses, open learning or distance education, and extension classes without the need for prior Commission on Higher Education approval.

Moreover, accredited programs also enjoy priority in the awards of grants, subsidies, or funding assistance from CHED and the Department of Education (DepEd).