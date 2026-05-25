2 alleged drug personalities arrested, P390K shabu seized in Ilocos Sur

The first buy-bust operation was conducted from about 1:58 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Barangay Lucuban, Salcedo by personnel of the Salcedo Municipal Police Station, in coordination with the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit, 103rd Regional Mobile Force Battalion, Provincial Intelligence Team-Ilocos Sur, and Galimuyod Municipal Police Station.

Authorities arrested a 46-year-old farmer identified by police as a former drug surrenderee and listed as a street-level individual. Recovered from the suspect were around 14.64 grams of suspected shabu valued at PHP99,552, placed inside five heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets, along with assorted drug paraphernalia.

Later that evening, from about 9:30 p.m. to 10:50 p.m., another anti-drug operation was conducted in Barangay Poblacion Este, Sta. Cruz by personnel of the Sta. Cruz Municipal Police Station and the ISPPO Drug Enforcement Unit.

A 32-year-old plumber, also listed as a street-level individual, was arrested during the operation. Police confiscated approximately 42.78 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated value of PHP290,904, including marked money and other non-drug evidence.

Agosto M. Asuncion, provincial director of the Ilocos Sur police, said operations against illegal drugs will continue across the province.

“We will continue conducting operations against illegal drugs and pursue individuals involved in the trade. Our goal is to keep communities safe through sustained enforcement efforts,” Asuncion said.

The arrested suspects and confiscated evidence were brought to the respective operating units for documentation and proper disposition. Authorities are preparing charges for violation of Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 against the suspects.