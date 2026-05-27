Street-level drug suspect arrested in Ilocos Sur; P290K worth of suspected shabu seized

Police identified the suspect only by the alias “Oliver,” 32, a plumber and resident of Barangay Suyo, Santa Cruz, Ilocos Sur.

According to police, the suspect became the target of the anti-illegal drug operation after undergoing validation as a street-level individual involved in illegal drug activities. He was arrested after allegedly selling suspected shabu to an undercover operative acting as a poseur-buyer.

Recovered from the suspect were several sachets containing around 42.78 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P290,904. Authorities also recovered marked money and other non-drug-related evidence from the operation.

The suspect is now facing charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Police Colonel Agosto M. Asuncion, provincial director of the Ilocos Sur Police Provincial Office, said the intensified anti-illegal drug campaign in the province will continue in an effort to arrest high-value individuals and dismantle drug syndicates operating in the area.

Police also urged the public to cooperate with authorities by providing information that may help in the campaign against illegal drugs.