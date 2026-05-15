Lawyers’ group offers legal aid to QCPD cop in viral Pasig road incident

The National Police Commission also criticized the QCPD, accusing the police district of allegedly protecting its personnel after initially charging Lagua only with physical injuries and malicious mischief.

The LCSP, however, said the full video showed that the rider allegedly provoked Lagua before the incident escalated.

“Na-provoke ba ang pulis na nag-viral dahil tinulak niya ang isang rider? Ang video ang nagpapakita kung ano ang mga pangyayari bago itinulak ng nag-viral na nagmomotorsiklong pulis ang rider,” LCSP founder and leader Ariel Inton told the Daily Tribune.

Inton noted that before the full video surfaced, the police officer had already surrendered, been disarmed, and faced administrative and criminal complaints. He also apologized over the incident.

He added that the Land Transportation Office had already imposed a preventive suspension on the police officer’s driver’s license.

According to Inton, the complete video allegedly showed the complainant chasing and provoking the officer even as the latter was trying to avoid confrontation.

“Alam ng complainant na naka-uniporme ng pulis ang hinahabol niya pero mukhang video content ang habol ng rider. Dahil kaagad niyang sinabi, ‘Nasa video ka,’” Inton said.

“Kahit sa paraan ng pananalita ng complainant ay maangas at walang galang,” he added.

Inton acknowledged that it was dangerous for the officer to push the rider while both were on the road, but maintained that there was no intent to kill that would justify a frustrated murder charge.

“Okay, delikado na itinulak ng pulis ang rider sa kalye habang tumatakbo pero wala siyang intent to kill,” he said.

Inton added that the release of the full video and the exchange between the rider and the police officer would allow the public to also hear the officer’s side of the story.

He said lawyers from the LCSP are willing to provide free legal assistance to Lagua.