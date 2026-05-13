PNP orders probe into viral rider crash involving cop

PNP chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said authorities are validating the circumstances surrounding the incident, which allegedly involved contact between two motorcycles that resulted in injuries and vehicle damage.

“Upon identification of the personnel involved, the concerned unit immediately initiated appropriate actions, including a hot pursuit operation, coordination with relevant offices, and issuance of an Order to Explain,” Nartatez said.

He stressed that police personnel found to have violated laws or regulations would face administrative and criminal charges.

“The PNP maintains a clear policy of zero tolerance for misconduct and assures the public that necessary action will be taken based on evidence,” he added.

The viral footage was posted by the rider involved, identified as Vincent Cayanes, who alleged that the police officer intentionally pushed his motorcycle.

The video showed a motorcycle-riding police officer behind Cayanes moments before the rider lost control and crashed.

Cayanes later filed a complaint before the Highway Patrol Group at Camp Crame.

The National Capital Region Police Office confirmed that the suspect, a Police Staff Sergeant assigned to the QCPD District Mobile Force Battalion, has been arrested.