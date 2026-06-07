Missing fifth wheel

Many drivers still expect to find a spare tire when they open the trunk of a car.
It is one of those things motorists grew up taking for granted. The spare usually stays hidden, gathering dust for years. When a tire goes flat far from help, it can become a lifesaver.
That old assumption is changing as many newer vehicles now come with a tire repair kit or roadside assistance instead of a spare tire.
The change is easier to see in electric vehicles, where the space once used for a spare now competes with battery packs and other components.
This did not happen by accident. In 2017, the American Automobile Association reported that 28 percent of 2017 model-year vehicles in the United States did not come with a spare tire as standard equipment.
Cars.com later reported in February 2026 that 39 brands no longer offered spare tires on more than 200 models, including trims and unique variants, with many electric and hybrid vehicles among them.
Carmakers have practical reasons for doing this. A spare tire takes up space and adds weight. Removing it gives them more room to work with while reducing the load the vehicle carries every day.
The effect is greater in electric vehicles because every kilo affects efficiency. EVs also place large battery packs under the floor, while drive components take up space that older vehicles could use more freely.
Many vehicles now carry a tire mobility kit instead of a spare. It usually has a compressor and sealant for small punctures on the tread area, enough to get the vehicle moving until it reaches a service center or a vulcanizing shop.
The problem begins when the damage is not a simple puncture.
Kia Philippines says its tire mobility kit is only for the tread area and should not be used for sidewall damage or large punctures.
Hyundai gives a similar warning and says the kit may not work if the damage is larger than about four millimeters.
Real road damage does not always arrive in friendly sizes.
A tire repair kit may work inside the greater Metro Manila area when the puncture is small and help is nearby.
Along provincial highways or some remote areas, especially where the signal is weak, the driver may still end up needing roadside assistance.
A compressor and sealant can help with a small tread puncture, but they will not solve a torn sidewall or damaged rim.
This does not mean carmakers are wrong to remove the spare. In EVs, less weight can help with range, and extra space is always useful. But buyers should understand the trade-off.
This is something buyers should know before signing the papers. A repair kit may be enough for some punctures, but it is not the same as having a spare tire when the damage is more serious.
The spare tire may be disappearing from newer vehicles.
Bad roads, unfortunately, have not.A