Missing fifth wheel

This did not happen by accident. In 2017, the American Automobile Association reported that 28 percent of 2017 model-year vehicles in the United States did not come with a spare tire as standard equipment.

Cars.com later reported in February 2026 that 39 brands no longer offered spare tires on more than 200 models, including trims and unique variants, with many electric and hybrid vehicles among them.

Carmakers have practical reasons for doing this. A spare tire takes up space and adds weight. Removing it gives them more room to work with while reducing the load the vehicle carries every day.

The effect is greater in electric vehicles because every kilo affects efficiency. EVs also place large battery packs under the floor, while drive components take up space that older vehicles could use more freely.

Many vehicles now carry a tire mobility kit instead of a spare. It usually has a compressor and sealant for small punctures on the tread area, enough to get the vehicle moving until it reaches a service center or a vulcanizing shop.

The problem begins when the damage is not a simple puncture.

Kia Philippines says its tire mobility kit is only for the tread area and should not be used for sidewall damage or large punctures.

Hyundai gives a similar warning and says the kit may not work if the damage is larger than about four millimeters.