VinFast eases commute costs

The VF 6 would use about 155 kilowatt-hours of electricity per month, or around P2,150 when charged at home.

The company also pointed to its free charging program through partner V-Green stations, which runs until March 2029. During that period, eligible users can avoid monthly energy costs at partner charging sites. VinFast placed the possible three-year savings at about P77,000.

The VF 6 is a compact electric SUV with about 210 horsepower. It has a 12.9-inch central display for navigation, media and vehicle settings. Cargo capacity reaches up to 1,275 liters.

The model also carries a seven-year or 160,000-kilometer vehicle warranty. Battery warranty coverage can reach up to 10 years, depending on the market.

VinFast also offers a Residual Value Guarantee program with a structured buyback option of up to 90 percent of the vehicle’s original price.

The program gives buyers another way to look at EV ownership as transport costs rise. For commuters who spend heavily on daily travel, the lower upfront cost and charging support could make electric mobility easier to consider.