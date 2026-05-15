VinFast eases commute costs

VinFast is positioning its battery subscription program as a cost option for Filipino commuters as fuel prices continue to pressure transport budgets.
The program allows buyers to purchase a VinFast electric vehicle without paying the full battery cost upfront.
The battery is covered through a monthly subscription instead, which cuts the vehicle’s initial price by close to 20 percent, according to the company material.
The price of VinFast VF 6 Eco with battery included is about P1.499 million. Under the subscription model, the price drops to about P1.249 million, with a monthly battery fee of around P2,350. That lowers the upfront cost by about P250,000.
The offer comes as daily commuting costs continue to weigh on workers in Metro Manila and nearby areas.
Joshua, an IT professional who spends close to P10,000 a month on a commute that involves several transfers and can take up to six hours a day. His monthly salary is about P23,000.
VinFast said the cost comparison becomes more favorable when charging expenses are included. A typical B-segment gasoline vehicle would use about 78 liters of fuel for a 1,200-kilometer monthly commute, with fuel spending above P5,000.
The VF 6 would use about 155 kilowatt-hours of electricity per month, or around P2,150 when charged at home.
The company also pointed to its free charging program through partner V-Green stations, which runs until March 2029. During that period, eligible users can avoid monthly energy costs at partner charging sites. VinFast placed the possible three-year savings at about P77,000.
The VF 6 is a compact electric SUV with about 210 horsepower. It has a 12.9-inch central display for navigation, media and vehicle settings. Cargo capacity reaches up to 1,275 liters.
The model also carries a seven-year or 160,000-kilometer vehicle warranty. Battery warranty coverage can reach up to 10 years, depending on the market.
VinFast also offers a Residual Value Guarantee program with a structured buyback option of up to 90 percent of the vehicle’s original price.
The program gives buyers another way to look at EV ownership as transport costs rise. For commuters who spend heavily on daily travel, the lower upfront cost and charging support could make electric mobility easier to consider.