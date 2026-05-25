18 Marines ready to testify in Senate probe on flood control corruption despite ‘bribery’

He added that the group had already faced questioning from retired generals and senior officers from the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police, and Philippine Coast Guard.

According to Baligod, the retired officials were “satisfied” with the explanations and testimonies given by the former soldiers after a closed-door meeting.

The statement came after former congressman Mike Defensor challenged the Senate or Congress to summon the 18 ex-Marines to formally present their allegations regarding supposed irregularities in flood control projects.

Baligod disclosed that at least four additional witnesses and possibly as many as 12 may submit affidavits in the coming weeks. He said the new witnesses are also former soldiers and former employees allegedly linked to businessman Zaldy Co.

The lawyer explained that the additional affidavits were intentionally withheld from the initial counter-affidavits and would instead be included in rejoinder affidavits expected after complainants submit their reply affidavits on 8 June.

He maintained that the testimonies of the former soldiers are based on direct participation and eyewitness accounts.

“They are not hearsay witnesses,” Baligod said, arguing that the former soldiers personally witnessed and allegedly participated in the delivery of money tied to the accusations.

Baligod also claimed that the witnesses have been subjected to intimidation and bribery attempts.

“Name your price,” he quoted alleged intermediaries as telling some of the witnesses in exchange for their silence.

He said some of the ex-Marines and their families were also allegedly monitored or approached by unidentified individuals, including masked men who reportedly visited a condominium residence searching for one of the witnesses.

Baligod further alleged that intelligence units from several government security agencies were monitoring the group, though he did not present evidence publicly.

Despite the alleged pressure, Baligod said the former soldiers remain committed to revealing what they know.

“Wala silang intensyon na siraan ang isang tao na hindi naman nila kilala personal. Kinuwento lamang nila ang kanilang nalalaman (They have no intention of maligning a person they do not even personally know. They merely recounted what they know),” he stressed.