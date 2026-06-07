Joan Punyet Miró paints primarily poetic in ‘Oneness’

The scripts were reflective and introspective, lyrical and poetic.

I instantly found myself quick-footed as I paced from one work to another. The curiosity simply became irresistible — I truly felt like I was slowly turning the pages of a personal journal. What would the next quote say? What thought would accompany the next burst of color?

Some statements prompted immediate agreement. Others made me pause and think. A few validated some ideas. Certain lines brought involuntary smiles from patrons, whether out of amusement or recognition.