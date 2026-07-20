The footage showed him traveling against oncoming traffic while a bus approached from the opposite direction.

Tablan told the MMDA that he acted out of fear after his wife called to say that their 10-year-old child, who has Down syndrome and a congenital heart condition, was having difficulty breathing.

He said the emergency caused him to lose focus and make a decision he later realized was a violation.

“Black out po ‘yung aking pag-iisip, nataranta po ako. Di ko po alam na mali ‘yung aking napasok,” Tablan said.

The enforcer also acknowledged that he had attended a birthday gathering before the incident and consumed alcohol, but maintained that he was not drunk when he drove.

The MMDA said Tablan’s actions could amount to grave misconduct, an offense that may warrant dismissal from government service.

Officials stressed that personnel tasked with enforcing road rules are held to a higher standard of discipline.

“Based on the facts gathered, may grave misconduct na pwedeng dismissal ang parusa,” MMDA General Manager Nicolas Torre III said, while adding that the agency would still allow Tablan to respond to the allegations.

Torre said the incident represented a breach of internal discipline that the agency could not ignore.

“Hindi natin tino-tolerate” such violations, he said, adding that the MMDA would apply administrative rules in handling the case.

The agency has issued a show cause order requiring Tablan to explain his actions. His response will form part of the basis for determining the appropriate penalty.

MMDA Traffic Enforcement Group Director III Vic Nuñez said the agency has a standing policy prohibiting its personnel from using the EDSA Busway unless authorized.

The official said Tablan’s actions — including entering the restricted lane and counterflowing — could be considered serious misconduct.