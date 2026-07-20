Its sculpted bodice flowed seamlessly into a fitted column skirt that highlighted the queen’s statuesque frame while maintaining a refined, understated elegance. The gown’s clean lines allowed the intricate beadwork to remain the focal point, proving that luxurious craftsmanship needs little embellishment beyond impeccable execution.

Adding dramatic flair was a kaftan-inspired cape that draped gracefully from the shoulders. Crafted from sheer, weightless fabric, the cape cascaded to the floor in sweeping panels embroidered with cascading strands of sequins and delicate geometric accents. The lower edges transitioned into cool aqua and sea-glass tones, creating the impression of sparkling waves meeting the shoreline.

The flowing cape introduced striking movement to the design, expanding beautifully with every pose and turn. Rather than overpowering the silhouette, it framed Soriano with an ethereal, almost celestial presence, making her appear to glide effortlessly across the stage.

The minimalist styling further elevated the couture piece. A sleek updo, luminous makeup, diamond jewelry, and understated accessories allowed the gown to command attention, while emphasizing Soriano’s poised beauty and regal bearing.

With its impeccable hand embroidery, fluid silhouette, and ocean-inspired sparkle, Rian Fernandez’s couture masterpiece perfectly complemented Gwendoline Soriano’s winning performance. The design captured sophistication, confidence, and quiet grandeur—qualities that defined the Philippines’ new Binibining Pilipinas International queen as she claimed one of the country’s most coveted pageant crowns.