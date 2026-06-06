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All in the family: Aquilizans’ new masterpiece landscape at Artinformal

The Aquilizans have long mastered the art of extracting poetic majesty from the mundane, and this collective iteration utilizes their distinct structural language to map out human memory, displacement and shared joy.
All in the family: Aquilizans’ new masterpiece landscape at Artinformal
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The local art scene witnessed a breathtaking celebration of lineage and conceptual depth as the entire Aquilizan family officially unveiled their latest exhibition, Open Ended, last 21 May at Artinformal Gallery at The Alley at Karrivin Plaza along Chino Roces Avenue Extension, Makati. 

The opening night effortlessly transformed the minimalist venue into a lively nexus of the city’s most discerning culture makers, artists and lifestyle purveyors. 

All in the family: Aquilizans’ new masterpiece landscape at Artinformal
ARCHITECTURE OF LIGHT: Isaiah Cacnio’s digital tapestry at Comuna
ALFREDO Aquilizan, Bambie Mañosa-Tanjutco, Isabel Aquilizan and Vincent Tanjutco.
ALFREDO Aquilizan, Bambie Mañosa-Tanjutco, Isabel Aquilizan and Vincent Tanjutco.Photographs courtesy of Artinformal Gallery

Seamlessly operating under their collaborative moniker, The Fruitjuice Factori Studio, the showcase brings together the monumental visions of globally acclaimed patriarch and matriarch Alfredo and Isabel Aquilizan alongside the equally compelling practices of Miguel, Jessica Dorizac, Diego, Amihan, Aniway and Le Aquilizan. 

It was an evening where the warmth of familial bonds met the rigor of cutting-edge contemporary art, proving that creativity, when nurtured collectively, becomes an infinite, breathing ecosystem.

All in the family: Aquilizans’ new masterpiece landscape at Artinformal
ARCHITECTURE OF LIGHT: Isaiah Cacnio’s digital tapestry at Comuna
AMIHAN Aquilizan’s installation work entitled ‘Tammò’ serves as the story behind her fabric pieces.
AMIHAN Aquilizan’s installation work entitled ‘Tammò’ serves as the story behind her fabric pieces.

Stepping into the main gallery, guests were immediately enveloped by the narrative complexity of Open Ended — a visual essay on interconnected thinking that challenges the boundaries of individual authorship through organic, process-based assemblages. 

All in the family: Aquilizans’ new masterpiece landscape at Artinformal
Earthborn elegance: Aphro and Galleria Duemila redefine contemporary ceramic art

The Aquilizans have long mastered the art of extracting poetic majesty from the mundane, and this collective iteration utilizes their distinct structural language to map out human memory, displacement and shared joy. 

By rendering the exhibition space as a circle drawn with a dashed line, the family gracefully invited the audience to participate in an ongoing, plurivocal conversation.

For Manila’s art connoisseurs, the evening was an inspiring, intimate testament to how art can beautifully bear witness to the fluid transitions of our contemporary lives.

DIEGO Aquilizan
DIEGO Aquilizan
FRANCIS Jay Nacino and Glenn Cuevo.
FRANCIS Jay Nacino and Glenn Cuevo.
POW Martinez and James Clar.
POW Martinez and James Clar.
HETTY and Pauline Que.
HETTY and Pauline Que.
MIGUEL Aquilizan, Zeus Bascon and Veronica Lazo.
MIGUEL Aquilizan, Zeus Bascon and Veronica Lazo.
PATRICIA Eustaquio and Mara Coson.
PATRICIA Eustaquio and Mara Coson.
POPE Bacay and Seb Tolentino.
POPE Bacay and Seb Tolentino.
TOKIE Enriquez and Pam Lopez.
TOKIE Enriquez and Pam Lopez.
Aquilizan family exhibition
Open Ended Artinformal Gallery
Contemporary Filipino art scene
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