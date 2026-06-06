All in the family: Aquilizans’ new masterpiece landscape at Artinformal

The local art scene witnessed a breathtaking celebration of lineage and conceptual depth as the entire Aquilizan family officially unveiled their latest exhibition, Open Ended, last 21 May at Artinformal Gallery at The Alley at Karrivin Plaza along Chino Roces Avenue Extension, Makati.

The opening night effortlessly transformed the minimalist venue into a lively nexus of the city’s most discerning culture makers, artists and lifestyle purveyors.