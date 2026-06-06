All in the family: Aquilizans’ new masterpiece landscape at Artinformal

The local art scene witnessed a breathtaking celebration of lineage and conceptual depth as the entire Aquilizan family officially unveiled their latest exhibition, Open Ended, last 21 May at Artinformal Gallery at The Alley at Karrivin Plaza along Chino Roces Avenue Extension, Makati.
The opening night effortlessly transformed the minimalist venue into a lively nexus of the city’s most discerning culture makers, artists and lifestyle purveyors.
Seamlessly operating under their collaborative moniker, The Fruitjuice Factori Studio, the showcase brings together the monumental visions of globally acclaimed patriarch and matriarch Alfredo and Isabel Aquilizan alongside the equally compelling practices of Miguel, Jessica Dorizac, Diego, Amihan, Aniway and Le Aquilizan.
It was an evening where the warmth of familial bonds met the rigor of cutting-edge contemporary art, proving that creativity, when nurtured collectively, becomes an infinite, breathing ecosystem.
Stepping into the main gallery, guests were immediately enveloped by the narrative complexity of Open Ended — a visual essay on interconnected thinking that challenges the boundaries of individual authorship through organic, process-based assemblages.
The Aquilizans have long mastered the art of extracting poetic majesty from the mundane, and this collective iteration utilizes their distinct structural language to map out human memory, displacement and shared joy.
By rendering the exhibition space as a circle drawn with a dashed line, the family gracefully invited the audience to participate in an ongoing, plurivocal conversation.
For Manila’s art connoisseurs, the evening was an inspiring, intimate testament to how art can beautifully bear witness to the fluid transitions of our contemporary lives.