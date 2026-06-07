IF, partners enrich mangrove forest in Batangas

Some 2,000 mangrove propagules were planted in Barangay Binubusan, Lian, Batangas as part of ICTSI Foundation’s (IF) Mangrove Forest Enrichment Project phase two on 30 May 2026.

Volunteers from IF and partners of the project — Bauan International Port Inc., Ramon Aboitiz Foundation and the local government of Lian — took part in the activity to fulfill the planting of 20,000 additional mangrove propagules in a one-hectare site of the coastal village.

The Samahan ng mga Maliliit na Mangingisda ng Binubusan (SMMB), a local people’s organization, will maintain the mangroves.