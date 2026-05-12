AboitizPower boosts Bataan youth digital literacy, coastal conservation

The said training is in collaboration with the local government of Orani and the Provincial Government-Environment and Natural Resources Office (PG-ENRO) and aims to strengthen the local mangrove adoption and protection projects.

AboitizPower’s energy leaders spearheaded the curriculum to transform the youth into tech-savvy environmental stewards by providing in-depth workshops on the Fisheries Code, Environmental Laws and the technical propagation and maintenance of mangroves.

The activity also included digital literacy wherein participants were given practical training in Microsoft Office for administrative efficiency and Canva for digital advocacy and content creation. By doing so, these youth leaders are now equipped with the ability to promote eco conservation thru the internet.

Another training included leadership development as trainers provided specialized sessions in public speaking to prepare the next generation of leaders for community representation and advocacy.

“By leading this initiative, AboitizPower, GMEC, and GNPD continue to drive sustainable development in Bataan, ensuring that the youth are equipped with both the scientific knowledge and digital tools necessary to lead the province’s mangrove conservation efforts into the future,” GMEC-GNPD Reputation and Stakeholder Management (RSM) Manager Joseph Paolo Mendoza stated.

Recently, both GMEC and GNPD also conducted a specialized two-day mangrove rehabilitation training for the Tubo-Tubo Fisherfolks Association (TFA) and the Samahan ng Magsasaka ng San Rafael-Anak Dagat (SAMASAD) during the Earth Day 2026 celebration.

The AboitizPower partnered with the PG-ENRO, DENR Bataan and the local communities, providing TFA and SAMASAD technical expertise needed to lead future restoration efforts in their own mangrove sites.

According to Mendoza, TFA manages GMEC’s adopted 32-hectare mangrove protection area in Orani, while SAMASAD oversees GNPD’s 5-hectare mangrove site in Samal.

“A big step forward for Bataan. I’m grateful to AboitizPower, GMEC and GNPD,” PG-ENRO OIC Raphael De Leon said. “With so many mangrove initiatives underway, it’s vital that our people’s organizations are all on the same page. From preparing seeds and managing nurseries to proper planting and long-term care, having the right knowledge is key to lasting success in Bataan’s conservation efforts.”

“Real stewardship isn’t just about how many mangroves we plant, it’s about doing it right, guided by science every step of the way,” said Mendoza. “At AboitizPower, we’re proud to stand with the Province of Bataan and our people’s organizations, equipping communities with the knowledge they need today, so together we can protect our shores for generations to come.”

The event kicked off on April 22, 2026 at the Tubo-Tubo Function Hall in Barangay Kabalutan, Orani, Bataan. Moving beyond basic planting, De Leon led a “Mangrove 101” session, explaining the specific ecological needs of Bataan’s coastlines.

Participants focused on the “how-to” of restoration science, including the technical process of growing Pagatpat (Sonnertia alba) from seeds, caring for young seedlings to help them become strong enough for the wild, and understanding zonation and maintenance protocols to ensure high survival rates.

On April 23, 2026, the classroom moved to GMEC’s Mangrove Adoption and Protection site in Orani for hands-on field exercises. Participants practiced identifying mangrove species in the wild and assessed the health of existing trees.

A key focus of the field day was zonation, or learning to identify the specific intertidal zones where different species thrive, ensuring that future community-led efforts are guided by science rather than guesswork.

“Thanks to the Mangrove Nursery Management training, we can now confidently show visitors how to properly prepare, plant, and grow seedlings,” said TFA secretary Joann Laguerta. “We’ve learned how to choose the right species for our area and truly understand the impact of our work. Our thanks to AboitizPower GMEC and GNPD, and PG-ENRO Bataan for the guidance and opportunity for us to be better guardians of our mangroves.”

Through initiatives that protect natural resources and empower communities, AboitizPower continues to be a good neighbor and responsible steward of the environment. By working hand in hand with local partners, the company remains dedicated to creating lasting positive impact and advancing sustainable progress in the communities it serves.