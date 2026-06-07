ICC seen as venue for drug war victims

“For the first time, victims will have a legal venue to tell their horrific experiences,” De Leon said.

He distinguished the ICC proceedings from the private truth commission being led by former ICC judge Raul Pangalangan, noting that the commission has no legal authority.

“Remember, this truth commission in the Philippines is a private initiative. The one at the ICC is an actual court,” he said.

De Leon said witness protection remains a key concern, citing the possibility of harassment and online attacks against victims and their families.

He added that victims’ testimonies would be subjected to judicial scrutiny, while Duterte’s lawyers would have the opportunity to challenge the evidence and present their defense.

“That is where the trial comes in — they will be able to tell their stories, the testimonies will be tested, and Rodrigo Duterte’s lawyers will be there,” he said.