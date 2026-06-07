Good governance success: A transition to active execution

The assessment began with a review of the company’s publicly disclosed governance documents, policies, manuals, committee charters, sustainability reports and regulatory filings. At first glance, the findings were encouraging. ABC Energy Corp. maintained a Manual on Corporate Governance, a Code of Business Conduct and Ethics, Audit Committee and Corporate Governance Committee Charters, annual reports, sustainability disclosures, and the required regulatory submissions expected of a publicly listed corporation.

From a compliance perspective, the company appeared to be in good standing.

Among the areas identified for improvement were Enterprise Risk Management and Risk Appetite policies, Related Party Transactions governance, Insider Trading policies, Sustainability Governance frameworks, Board Evaluation systems, Board Diversity policies, Succession Planning frameworks, Data Privacy and Cybersecurity governance, Business Continuity Planning, Stakeholder Engagement policies and Investor Relations protocols.

Many corporations possess governance practices that are reasonably effective internally but fail to fully demonstrate them through structured disclosures, modern governance architecture, and transparent communication. In today’s governance environment, particularly under the ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard (ACGS), governance practices that are not properly disclosed are often treated as though they do not exist.

The assessment therefore shifted from a compliance perspective toward a strategic governance perspective.