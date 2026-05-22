SEC continues governance reform push

Corporate governance is often tested not during periods of crisis, but in moments when institutions choose whether to preserve existing structures or adapt for the future. Strong institutions endure not because they resist change, but because they recognize when renewal becomes necessary to protect credibility and public trust.

Securities and Exchange Commission Memorandum Circular 17, Series of 2026, imposing a cumulative 10-year term limit on broker-directors of exchanges reflects such a choice. The measure promotes periodic leadership renewal while aligning governance practices with evolving international standards.

Notably, the reform has gained support from major business organizations, including some of the country’s largest business groups.

Their support reflects a growing recognition within the private sector that strong governance standards and periodic board renewal contribute directly to institutional credibility, market integrity, and investor confidence.

Such backing is significant. Governance reforms often invite resistance from affected sectors. Broad support from the business community suggests an increasing understanding that accountability and competitiveness are complementary goals rather than competing interests.

Long-serving directors often bring institutional memory, technical expertise, and deep familiarity with market operations.

Yet governance is not solely about preserving experience. It is equally about maintaining independence, preventing concentration of influence, and ensuring that institutions remain responsive to changing conditions.

The rationale behind tenure limits is therefore less about individuals and more about institutions.

Effective governance frameworks recognize that a concentration of influence may create structural risks regardless of who occupies positions of authority. Rules designed to promote independence and accountability must outlast personalities.

Exchanges occupy a unique position within the financial ecosystem. While operating as market institutions, they also perform functions closely tied to public trust and market integrity.

Investors, listed companies, and market participants depend on exchanges that are seen as fair, transparent, and insulated from undue influence. Their governance structures, therefore, carry implications that extend beyond internal management.

Periodic board renewal creates opportunities for fresh perspectives and broader participation in decision-making. It reduces the risk of entrenched interests and helps strengthen independent oversight.

The objective is not to diminish the value of experienced leadership, but to ensure that governance systems remain dynamic, accountable, and capable of adapting to evolving market conditions.

Viewed in context, the circular reflects a broader regulatory direction pursued by the SEC in recent years.

Governance reforms have increasingly complemented efforts in enforcement, digital transformation, investor protection and transparency.

From streamlining corporate registration and reporting processes through digital platforms to strengthening disclosure standards and market oversight, the Commission has emphasized that effective regulation requires both accessibility and accountability.

This signals a regulatory approach focused not only on responding to governance issues after they emerge, but on shaping governance standards proactively.

Such an approach recognizes that strong capital markets are built not only through growth, but through trust.

Governance reforms are rarely without debate. Measures designed to strengthen institutions often require balancing continuity with renewal and private interests with broader market objectives. Yet institutions willing to renew themselves tend to remain credible over time.

The significance of the SEC’s recent circular therefore extends beyond the imposition of a term limit. Its ultimate measure of success will not be whether board tenures become shorter, but whether governance improves, independence is strengthened, and confidence in Philippine capital markets grows.

As the Philippine capital market continues to evolve, reforms that promote accountability and institutional renewal may prove essential not only to maintaining trust today, but to sustaining it for the years ahead.